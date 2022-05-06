TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After over two decades, the Tewksbury Country Club is set to close its doors at the end of the year, leaving couples who’ve already booked their weddings there are wondering what this news means for their big day.

The Treehouse Brewing Company has bought the venue, planning to keep the golf course in operation and turn the main building into a brewery.

Although weddings booked this year will go on as scheduled, no more weddings will be planned beyond this year, leaving couples tying the knot after this year scrambling to find a new venue.

Kristen Kelley, whose wedding is booked on New Year’s Eve this year, is one of, if not the last brides to be married there.

She noted that COVID-19 has already made booking weddings more difficult for couples.

“I feel really sad for them,” she said of the couples who need to find new venues.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)