BOSTON (WHDH) - Thanksgiving travel is in full swing and Logan Airport is bracing for a busy couple of days. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it expects to screen more than 71,000 passengers at the Boston airport Wednesday.

With storms impacting parts of the country and recent tech outages disrupting travel nationwide, families are bracing for a bumpy ride, but many say a little planning, and a lot of patience, can go a long way. In Terminal A, passengers said things were moving smoothly Wednesday morning.

“It’s better than I expected. My flight doesn’t leave until 11 so I came pretty early, but I am really impressed. Traffic is moving fine,” said Olivia Broussard, who is traveling for Thanskgiving. “Flying with delta and hearing about all the cancellations on Friday so I was really concerned, but luckily my flight still says on time so fingers crossed.”

Early indicators show TSA has the potential to screen more than 3 million passengers nationwide on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)