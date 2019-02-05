The best signs from Pats Super Bowl parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of thousands of New England Patriots have packed the streets of Boston for Tuesday’s Super Bowl Championship parade.

Some areas along the route were lined by crowds standing about 50 people deep.

We’re keeping an eye out for the best signs during the course of the celebration.

Here are some of our favorites:

PATS FANS! We're looking for the best and most creative signs at today's parade! Send photos of the best signs along the route with the hashtag #PatsOn7! Thanks to @krissyyrosee for this one! pic.twitter.com/d0nAwDh7Gb — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

This post will be updated during the parade.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)