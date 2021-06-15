SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Event organizers on Tuesday announced The Big E fair is returning for its 105th edition later this year following a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair in Springfield will be held from Sept. 17 through Oct. 3, according to Eastern States Exposition President Gene Cassidy and West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.

“It’s a good day! We have long awaited the opportunity to make this announcement,” Cassidy said in a news release. “Preparations are underway as we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our beloved Big E.”

Music fans will enjoy top-name concerts at The Big E Arena, officials said. Guests will be able to visit the Avenue of States, Storrowton Village Museum, shop, eat iconic fair foods, ride the rides, and more.

The Big E will also debut some surprises this year including “The Super Wheel,” a 150-foot Ferris wheel with 36 climate-controlled gondolas that seat up to six people.

“The Big E is a West Springfield institution and we welcome all of New England to our Town in September,” Reichelt said.

The Big E is currently the fifth-largest fair in North America.

Advance discount tickets to the 2021 Big E are on sale now online at http://www.TheBigE.com.

