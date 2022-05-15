BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics fans celebrated in the streets Sunday after their team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, saying they were ready to take on the Miami Heat.

“The Bucks stop here!” one fan shouted.

“This team’s got the stuff! Feed me the Miami Heat!” another one yelled.

The Celtics ran away with a 109-81 victory in Game 7, but the series saw many close games. Fans said they had no doubt about the outcome, though.

“I knew that we were going to show up tonight, the Celtics have the heart,” one fan said.

“It feels like anything is possible with this team,” another added.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)