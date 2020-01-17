‘The city just lost someone great’: Candlelight vigil held for DPW worker fatally shot on the job in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil was held in Lawrence Friday night to remember a Lawrence Department of Public Works employee who was fatally shot while performing road work on Wednesday afternoon.

Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, was shot randomly in the area of Andover Street around 2 p.m and taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Community members and coworkers paid their respects, holding a vigil on the same spot the father of two lost his life.

Many say they are dealing with hurt over the senseless loss and anger that the suspect is still on the run.

“He was just a giving, loving person,” one woman said. “That is just who he was. He would take his shirt off his back for anybody.”

Ruiz-Rodriguez served the city of Lawrence for more than 20 years.

Dozens of friends and strangers braved bitterly cold temperatures to remember his life.

“He will be sorely missed,” the woman continued. “The city just lost someone great.”

Investigators do not believe Ruiz-Rodriguez was the intended target of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up in his name.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)