BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass General for Children and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have shared photos of newborn babies in the NICU on their first St. Patrick’s Day.

“[We] are caring for the cutest clovers in the patch on their first St. Patrick’s Day!” Brigham and Women’s said in a statement. “The adorable, little leprechauns from the hospitals’ intensive care units are charming families, friends and staff!”

The NICU provides specialized care to infants after delivery, including treatment for premature and critically ill patients.

Here are this year’s “lucky charmers’, courtesy of Mass General for Children and Brigham and Women’s Hospital:

