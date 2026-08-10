WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division hosted its annual “Tools for School” Backpack Giveaway in Waltham Monday, giving out school supplies to hundreds of children in need in the region.

The nonprofit distributed approximately 800 backpacks full of supplies to children in need from Waltham, Watertown, and Newton. The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services canteen (mobile feeding unit) also provided snacks and lunch to families and community members. Those in attendance also enjoyed free ice cream from Pizzi Farm’s Ice Cream Truck.

The Salvation Army said nearly 9.4 percent of Waltham residents were reported to be experiencing poverty.

“It’s around $850 per child, is this estimate, as to what families have to spend in sending kids back to school. Whether that’s with clothing, school supplies, backpacks,” said Justin Barter, Corps Commanding Officer at The Salvation Army in Waltham.

In a statement, The Salvation Army said in part, “This year’s projected spending remains well above historical averages and is out of reach for many of the families we serve. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we’re able to provide essential support, offer children a sense of hope, and help set them on the path to success.”

“I’m a single mom, and I think we’re a lot of single moms here. And also it’s a lot of support, because that money I save it in my pocket and I can buy more stuff,” said Nuria Sanchez, whose three children received school supplies during the drive Monday.

Staff from The Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope Program were also onsite to educate individuals and families about resources for overcoming poverty.

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