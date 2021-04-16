The US has reported at least 45 mass shootings in the last month

Police stand near the scene where multiple people were shot at the FedEx Ground facility early Friday morning, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(CNN) — When eight people died in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility Thursday night, the news was compounded by a string of similar incidents that preceded it.

Starting on March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, the US has had at least 45 mass shootings, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media, and police reports.

The US has seen at least 147 mass shootings in 2021, according to data from the GVA, a non-profit based in Washington.

CNN considers an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people are shot, wounded, or killed, excluding the gunman; so does the GVA.

Here are the 45 incidents reported since March 16.

April 15: Indianapolis

Eight people were killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility on Thursday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook said.

April 15: Pensacola, Florida

At least six people were injured at an Escambia County apartment complex, as reported by CNN affiliate WEAR-TV. No suspects are in custody.

April 15: Washington, DC

Four people were shot, including a teenage girl, Thursday in Northeast Washington, DC, affiliate WRC reported.

April 13: Baltimore

Police said a dice game turned violent when two shooters opened fire on a group, injuring four, according to CNN affiliate WJZ-TV.

April 12: Chicago

Four people were shot, one fatally, and a fifth person was hit by a car in a shooting early Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway, affiliate WMAQ reported.

April 11: Wichita, Kansas

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a house party at an East Wichita Airbnb, as reported by CNN affiliate KWCH.

April 11: Seattle

A toddler and three other people were injured when suspects fired into a business parking lot, according to CNN affiliate KIRO 7.

April 10: Memphis, Tennessee

One person was killed and three others were injured, including a mother and child, after gunfire was exchanged in a Memphis neighborhood, according to CNN affiliate WHBQ.

April 10: Koshkonong, Missouri

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a convenience store, according to CNN affiliate KY3.

April 10: Waterbury, Connecticut

Police responded to calls of a weapons complaint and found blood trails and four injured victims, reported CNN affiliate WFSB.

April 10: Allendale, Michigan

An incident outside a house party resulted in four people being shot and one critically injured, according to CNN affiliate WWMT.

April 9: Fort Worth, Texas

One person was killed and at least five others injured when people in two vehicles shot at each other on a Fort Worth, Texas, freeway Friday night, officials said.

April 8: Bryan, Texas

A gunman killed one person and wounded at least five others — four of them critically — at a cabinet manufacturer, police said.

April 7: Rock Hill, South Carolina

A former NFL player killed six people — including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two young grandchildren — before killing himself, authorities said.

April 7: Milwaukee

A 26-year-old man was charged with the shooting that killed two people and injured two others at a gas station, according to CNN affiliate WDJT.

April 6: Detroit

One person was killed and three others injured after gunfire erupted from a car, according to CNN affiliate WDIV.

April 5: Baltimore

Five victims were taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Baltimore police said.

April 4: Monroe, Louisiana

Police responded to Bobo’s Bar, where they found six victims with gunshot wounds, according to CNN affiliate KNOE.

April 4: Birmingham, Alabama

An argument between two groups of men devolved into more than 30 shots fired at a park on Easter — killing a woman and wounding five other people, including four children, police said.

April 4: Beaumont, Texas

A man arrived at a home, threatening several people with a firearm before shooting four victims, according to Beaumont Police.

April 3: Wilmington, North Carolina

Three people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a house party, according to CNN affiliate WECT.

April 3: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder after five people were injured during a shooting outside an Alabama bar, police said.

April 3: Dallas

In what police said was an apparent murder-suicide plot, 21-year-old and 19-year-old brothers made a pact to kill their parents, sister and grandmother, according to CNN affiliate KLTV.

April 3: Quincy, Florida

Seven people were injured by gunfire near a nightclub after a fight broke out into gunshots, according to CNN affiliate WCTV.

March 31: Orange, California

Four people, including a child, were killed and another person wounded in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, according to authorities.

March 31: Washington, DC

Five people were shot in Washington, the DC Police Department said. The incident started as a dispute and ended with two people dead and three injured.

March 28: Cleveland

Seven people were shot at a Cleveland nightclub, according to CNN affiliate WOIO. The victims, four men and three women, were all between 20 and 30 years old, and police believe several people fired inside the nightclub, the station reported.

March 28: Chicago

Four people in an SUV were shot on the I-57 expressway, according to CNN affiliate WLS. All were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

March 28: Essex, Maryland

A man fatally shot his parents before shooting three people at a convenience store, killing two of them, CNN affiliate WBOC reported, citing Baltimore County police. The suspect died by suicide.

March 27: Chicago

Four people were shot in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood, according to CNN affiliate WBBM. The victims, who included men ages 42, 53 and 64, were near a sidewalk when they were shot, the station reported.

March 27: Yazoo City, Mississippi

At least seven people were injured in a mass shooting at a nightclub, CNN affiliate WLBT reported. At least six people were shot and another person suffered a laceration, the station reported.

March 27: River Grove, Illinois

A shooting on a party bus left three people injured and one dead, according to CNN affiliate WLS. Police say the occupants of another vehicle fired at the bus while stopped at an intersection, the station reported.

March 26: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Three shootings in the city left eight people injured and two dead, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

March 26: Chicago

A gathering in Chicago’s Wrightwood neighborhood turned into a mass shooting, according to CNN affiliate WLS. Two gunmen opened fire inside the gathering, wounding seven people and fatally shooting a 26-year-old man, the station reported.

March 26: Norfolk, Virginia

Police responded to a shooting that left four people wounded, CNN affiliate WTKR reported. The victims — two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman — sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

March 26: Memphis, Tennessee

Five people were shot, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, two were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and one was in non-critical condition, the tweet said.

Michael Tucker, the man identified as the suspect, was found dead in a motel in Nashville Thursday. Police spokesman Don Aaron said it is believed Tucker died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

March 26: Philadelphia

Outside of the Golf and Social Club, police say two suspects shot seven people, CNN affiliate WPVI reported. Video released by police shows two suspects approaching a gathering crowd and opening fire.

March 23: Aliceville, Alabama

A shooting reported at an Aliceville home left two people dead and two injured, according to CNN affiliate WVTM.

March 23: Boulder, Colorado

Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at a King Soopers supermarket, according to police.

March 20: Philadelphia

One person was killed and another five were injured in a shooting at an illegal party, CNN affiliate KYW reported. “There were at least 150 people in there that fled and believed they had to flee for their lives,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

March 20: Dallas

Eight people were shot, one fatally, by an unknown assailant, according to police.

March 20: Houston

Five people were shot after a disturbance inside a club, according to police. One was in critical condition after being shot in the neck, and the rest were in stable condition, according to CNN affiliate KPRC.

March 18: Gresham, Oregon

Four victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the city east of Portland, police said in an initial report.

March 17: Stockton, California

Five people who were preparing a vigil in Stockton, in California’s Central Valley, were shot in a drive-by shooting, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department said. None had life-threatening injuries.

March 16: Atlanta

Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed when a White gunman stormed three spas, police said.

