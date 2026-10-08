READING, MASS. (WHDH) - The murder of 49-year-old Andria Hanafin has her close friends stunned.

Hanafin was found dead in her home with gunshot wounds.

“She was a really good human,” Elizabeth Coppla said, a friend of Hanafin’s. “She was a really good human being. And the world is a much darker place without her today. And the animals lost a very strong advocate today.”

Coppla worked with Hanafin to find permanent homes for rescued cats. She learned of Hanafin’s death on Facebook.

“It’s like grief and shock and panic all at once,” Coppla said. “Just a weird ball of emotions that weren’t very fun.”

At least a dozen cats were rescued from the house, the scene of the crime.

The MSPCA sent a van, and animal control officers from several towns arrived to take the cats.

Coppla knows the three Hanafin children, including Ryan, who is on the run.

“She always said nice things about her kids, you know?” Coppla said. “She loved her family. And we knew Ryan. He’s been at our house. So, I mean. I don’t know what happened.”

People in Reading are on edge. They watched the Middlesex County District Attorney ask them not to approach Ryan if they see him, fearing he is armed and dangerous.

“I know that the moms around here, we are all texting each other,” Johanna Kuleska said, who lives nearby. “I took a picture of the television and sent it around to the moms. So hopefully people are keeping an eye out.”

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