BOSTON (WHDH) - Therapy dogs sent their support to the staff at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who are tirelessly fighting against the coronavirus.

The dogs, Oliver, Jameson, Emily and Gracie, posed with signs thanking the hospital workers.

“Thank you BWH for all you do!” one sign read. “Sending virtual therapy your way.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)