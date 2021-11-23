SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Salisbury woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash said they want justice for their loved one.

Rebecca Bartczak, 39, of Amesbury, died after being hit by a driver who fled the scene while she was riding her bike Friday, according to police. Deven Tanguay, 32, of Tewksbury, was ordered held without bail on charges in connection with the death.

Danielle Deveau, who said Bartczak and her bicycle landed in her front yard, said it was obvious Tanguay had struck someone.

“There’s no way he didn’t know he hit her, her light was so bright, the noise. There’s no way he didn’t know,” Deveau said. “How can you being a human drive off and leave somebody like that. I mean that’s somebody’s mother, sister.”

“He needs to man up … He was a coward when he ran away,” said Michael Bartczak, Rebecca’s father.

Rebecca was a mother of two and a brand-new grandmother, and was a fitness buff, Michael said. He said the family was devastated by her death.

“We are paying the price right now – a hurt and a loss. And I want him to know there’s so many people behind her,” Bartczak said. “He needs to pay the price.”

