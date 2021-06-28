BOSTON (WHDH) - The world’s largest online pet care marketplace on Monday released its annual report ranking the most popular dog breeds in the county for 2021, pinpointing the top five trending breeds in 35 major cities across the United States.

In Boston, the top 5 trending breeds were as follows, according Rover’s latest report:

Cockapoo French Bulldog Labradoodle Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Havanese

Nationally, Goldendoodles were the second most popular puppy breed of the year, behind only mixed breeds, the report stated. Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, and German Shepherd breeds were also among the most popular.

When it came down to adding a new furry friend, the majority of dog parents said that breed was important to them and the biggest consideration was being “family friendly,” according to the report. Other key factors for pet lovers when getting a dog included a dog that would snuggle, a breed that would get along with other pets, and a breed that was highly intelligent.

About 67 percent of pet parents across the country reportedly welcomed new dogs into their homes during the pandemic.

