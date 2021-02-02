These Mass. communities were buried by at least 20 inches of snow

(WHDH) — The massive winter storm that swept across Massachusetts buried several communities with at least 20 inches of snow.

7Weather Meteorologist Josh Wurster compiled a list of the “jackpot” areas that received the most snow Monday into Tuesday.

Lowell topped the list with a whopping 24 inches of snow.

Wurster’s list is as follows:

Lowell – 24 inches

Billerica – 22.5 inches

Athol – 22 inches

Hudson – 20.9 inches

Littleton – 20.4 inches

Wilmington – 20 inches

West Newbury – 20 inches

Several towns surpassing 20" of snow!! pic.twitter.com/lxsMpPYlsh — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) February 2, 2021

