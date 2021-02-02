These Mass. communities were buried by at least 20 inches of snow

(WHDH) — The massive winter storm that swept across Massachusetts buried several communities with at least 20 inches of snow.
7Weather Meteorologist Josh Wurster compiled a list of the “jackpot” areas that received the most snow Monday into Tuesday.
Lowell topped the list with a whopping 24 inches of snow.
Wurster’s list is as follows:
Lowell – 24 inches
Billerica – 22.5 inches
Athol – 22 inches
Hudson – 20.9 inches
Littleton – 20.4 inches
Wilmington – 20 inches
West Newbury – 20 inches
