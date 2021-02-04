‘They are suffering’: Reading parents petition to have students learn in full-hybrid model

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents of students at Reading Memorial High School are hoping to get the attention of school officials by signing a petition pushing for their children to be allowed back into the classroom in a full-hybrid model.

Nearly 200 people attended a virtual meeting Wednesday that was organized by the parents who say this is just a fraction of the more than 500 who signed the petition.

Reading Memorial High School is using a model where students attend in-person lessons twice every other week.

The parents are urging officials to increase their classroom time to a full-hybrid model, which would allow children in for four days a week every other week.

The eight other schools in the town currently operate this way.

The parents said they want more transparency in the decision-making process and that without time in the classroom, the students are suffering.

“Our kids can’t go another semester not going to school they are suffering socially and emotionally as well academically and there’s just been no transparency,” said parent Katie Johnson.

The chair of the school committee provided a statement, saying in part that the district is working with the high school on a plan to get a full-hybrid model.

“The goal is after February vacation,” the statement read. “They are all working very hard on a solution and completely understand and are sympathetic to the angst and frustration of the high school community.”

