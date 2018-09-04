‘They killed my son’: Mother witnesses son get shot in the head in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A family is desperate for police to make an arrest after they say a mother witnessed her 20-year-old son get shot in the head in Lawrence Monday.

Officers responding to 17 Brook St. just before 5 p.m. found Jathian Amador suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

“It was hard seeing him laying on the ground like that,” family friend Natalia Toribio said as tears welled up in her eyes. “I’m really going to miss him.”

Amador was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family friend Margarita Toribio said through a translator that Amador and his mother came to visit her when the shooting happened.

“I heard the shots and she was shouting, ‘They killed my son,’ and I just saw her thrown on the street next to her son,” she recalled while wiping away tears.

Police do not believe this shooting was random.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and Lawrence police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)