RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run in Randolph turned a car into a mangled mess and sent two people to the hospital.

“I flipped about four times,” Annaliz Lopez said.

Lopez was driving the car south on 93 with her boyfriend around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. She was trying to merge to exit when she said another car hit her and took off.

“They hit the back left tire and it was pretty hard,” Lopez said. “It almost felt intentional.”

Lopez’s car went off the road and landed in the woods.

“The airbag hit my face, I felt my face hit the steering wheel,” Lopez said.

Lopez said she had to kick the door open just to get out.

A witness pulled over to help until police arrived. Lopez’s mother said state police told her they have video form that witness.

“They said that they did get the dash cam footage,” Iredys Cardona said, Lopez’s mother. “They were able to make out the car. It was a black Infiniti sedan but the license plate was inellgable because of the quilaity of the dash cam, so that’s all we know.”

Lopez’s mother said she’s hoping for answers and justice for her daughter.

“I want that person to take accountability for what they did,” Cardona said. “They pretty much left my child there to die.”

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