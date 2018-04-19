Thieves in TX try stealing ATM from courthouse for third time

PASADENA, TX (WHDH) — Police in Pasadena, Texas are trying to identify thieves who have tried stealing at ATM from a local courthouse three times in just days.

Surveillance footage in the courthouse shows the thieves attempting to steal the ATM, which is bolted to the ground. Video shows the suspects driving through the windows of the building with a truck, tying a strap around the ATM and trying to pull it with the truck. When the strap broke, they fled the area.

The truck used in the attempted robbery came up as stolen according to police.

Days later, the thieves came back with a different pick up truck, and drove through the same windows, which were boarded up. The ATM was in the middle of the lobby, due to the damage done during the first robbery.

“As they were getting ready to put it in the vehicle they realized the door was open on it and there was no money in the machine, it had been emptied out,” said a member of the police department.

Police said they believe the pick up truck used in the second attempted robbery was stolen.

The suspects attempted a third robbery with a different truck which police say was also stolen.

None of the suspects have been identified.

Officials in the area said these three attempted robberies and break ins come after a series of successful ATM robberies at courthouses in Houston, TX. It is unclear if these robberies are related.

