‘Think about others’: City councilor concerned about an uptick in social gatherings held in Southie

BOSTON (WHDH) - The party is not over in South Bostin where despite COVID-19 restrictions, people continue to gather together for football games, drinks or just to hang out.

Authorities say these gathers are large, running anywhere from 50 to 70 people with bars and restaurants closed.

“People are getting a little restless,” Jack Renzi said. “Personally I’m not doing any of that because I don’t think it’s worth the risk but I think everyone’s just had it.”

City councilors have said that roof decks are packed with tons of people and crowds are gathering inside homes too.

“My job is not to help their social life. My job is to protect the health of our residents. So these young people have to get over themselves and think about others. Think about the elderly and disabled in our community,” Councilor Ed Flynn.

Boston has been categorized as a “red” community meaning the city is at high risk for passing on the virus. Health officials believe these get-togethers are COVID-19 hotbeds.

“That definitely worries me – We should not have these parties inside, that’s how it’s going to spread,” resident Rachel Cohen said.

During the pandemic, the state is only allowing 25 people to get together inside an enclosed space.

If the restrictions are not followed, a $500 fine can be issued.

Councilor Flynn has proposed upping that fine to $1,000 and keep a list of problem houses.

“I think it’s a good idea to call police on them because if you do the crime … you have to do the time,” Renzi said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)