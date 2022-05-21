NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As temperatures soared into the 90s Saturday — with even stronger heat predicted for Sunday — Massachusetts residents swarmed stores looking for air conditioners.

“I was like, this is dire. This a serious situation,” said shopper Danielle Nwosa.

Rachel Denham, who bought a big fan, said the heat wave came out of the blue.

“It kind of hit us fast. I kind of had to scramble and buy whatever I could buy,” Denham said.

Workers at Swartz Ace Hardware in Newton said their stock came in just in time.

“We kind of stocked up looking for the few days ahead,” said Marshall Devincentis. “Everyone’s having trouble with inventory and trying to keep it in stock, but we did pretty well.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)