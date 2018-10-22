BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent study ranked one Massachusetts college supreme out of nearly 1,000 higher-education institutions in the United States.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge was named the best college in the nation by WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared 951 colleges and universities across 30 key metrics to find the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates.

MIT had the highest return of educational investment, along with the highest post-attendance median salary, according to the study.

The institute also tied for the lowest student-faculty ratio and tied for the fourth lowest admission rate.

Harvard University in Cambridge placed as the fourth best college on the study, tying for third with the highest graduation rate.

Princeton University in New Jersey and Yale University in Connecticut ranked second and third, respectively.

