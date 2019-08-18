‘This whole community now has hope’: Frates family reflects on 5 years of ice buckets

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Five years and millions of gallons of freezing water after family and friends of Pete Frates first created the Ice Bucket Challenge, they say they’re moving closer to a cure for ALS.

“It’s a struggle of magnificent proportions and we need all the ALS awareness we can get, because with that awareness comes the funding comes the research and the treatment and eventually the cure that is all we are hoping and praying for,” said John Frates, Pete Frates’ father.

Police in Beverly, Frates’ hometown, participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge Sunday.

(SOT)Cheif John LeLacheur/Beverly Police Dept. “Everyone comes, it it’s very personal because of the Frates family being here, and we are just going to keep pushing every year,” said Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur.

It’s been five years since the challenge went viral and since then it’s raised millions of dollars for research — which the Frates family says is getting ALS patients closer to a cure.

“In 2012 we did not even know where the tunnel to a cure was,” said Nancy Frates, Pete’s mother. “Today, not only are we in the tunnel but we can see the light at the end of it. Because of you and everyone else who embraced our cause, this whole community now has hope.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)