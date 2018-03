(WHDH) — This year’s Easter spending binge is expected to be the second highest ever recorded.

According to a survey, Americans will spend at estimated $18.2 billion on the holiday. That is still about $200 million less than last year.

The top Easter shopping item is food, followed by clothing, gifts, candy, flowers and decorations.

