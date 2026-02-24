HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of people across Cape Cod remain in the dark and without heat after Monday’s blizzard downed power lines and caused outages across the state.

Officials warn turning the power back on could be a lengthy process as some areas saw record-breaking amounts of snowfall. Power crews from Michigan, Ohio, and Canada traveled to Cape Cod to help clean up the damage.

Residents showed up in droves to warming centers across the area, including one in Barnstable.

“No power, it’s been very cold,” said Shane Allen. “I have a wife and a nine-year-old daughter, a dog and some cats and we’ve been very chilly.”

Governor Maura Healey also visited Barnstable to get a firsthand look at the aftermath of the storm, and the race to get the power back on.

“Right now today, today is about getting power back on. It’s about getting those trucks up, those crews out, and getting the power restored,” said Healey.

In Sandwich, more than 100 reports of trees down were received by officials. In Falmouth, a tree fell onto a car; the driver is reportedly doing okay.

Provincetown saw several utility poles topple, and the roof of a gas station was ripped to shreds in Harwich.

“I’m glad to see the sun, I’m glad to see the snow stop, but we’ve got to dig out, and we’ve got to get power back,” said State Rep. Steven Xiarhos.

Officials said they hope to have power restored to everyone in on Cape Cod in the next few days.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)