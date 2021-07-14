LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are urging the public to avoid an area in Lowell after a massive tree fell across a roadway Wednesday morning, taking down wires and knocking out power to thousands of residents.

Hildreth Street near Richardson Street and Bunker Hill will be impassable for several hours as crews work to remove the tree and repair the damaged power lines.

About 3,000 customers were without power in the Centralville area around 10:30 a.m., according to Lowell Emergency Management.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported around noon that nearly 150 customers were still without power.

The tree was said to be rotted and hollow on the inside.

No additional information has been released.

Lowell Police and Fire Departments are on scene and coordinating with National Grid. The City has been made aware that this could be an extended power outage, but does not have an estimated time for restoration yet. Please only call 911 if you are experiencing an emergency. — Lowell, MA OEM (@OEMLowell) July 14, 2021

Traffic Alert: Please avoid Hildreth St near Richardson St and Bunker Hill. It will be impassable for several hours due to tree down. LPD10 pic.twitter.com/CWr9608MJj — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) July 14, 2021

