BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of Boston Medical Center (BMC) nurses hit the picket line Wednesday in order to raise awareness about their contracts, as the union that represents them says the hospital is facing growing instability.

The nurses said the instability is driven by safety concerns and inadequate wages. Their demonstration comes just weeks after more than 4,000 Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses went on strike over contract disputes.

“We need protection, and we need more nurses here at BMC,” said Jessica Lennon, a nurse at Boston Medical Center. “We’re having a hard time to get more nurses to come because other hospitals in the area have better benefits and have better wages, so we need more of that.”

“BMC Nurses are the lowest paid nurses in the city, and some of the hardest working and most skilled nurses, and they have unsafe working conditions. They’re overworked and understaffed, so I’m here to support them,” said Boston City Councilor at Large Erin Murphy.

In a statement, Boston Medical Center wrote, “Boston Medical Center values the contributions of our nursing team and remains committed to reaching agreement on a contract that provides competitive wages while supporting the long-term sustainability of the hospital and our ability to care for the community.”

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