Thousands of motorcyclists ride to honor wounded veterans

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of motorcyclists made the trek from Revere to Malden to honor veterans that were wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The annual Boston’s Wounded Vet Run charity motorcycle ride benefits men and women who were severely injured in the line of duty.

One of this year’s honorees, Hunter Josselyn and will benefit from the money raised for the event.

“All the fundraising is split between the honorees, so it’s like, really cool,” Josselyn said.

Most of the funds go towards providing housing modifications, meeting recreational needs, providing cars and other needed forms of transportation, as well as providing other resources to help improve the quality of life for disabled veterans and their families.

Now in its ninth year, it is clear the event continues to rev up motorcycle engines from all over New England.

“I was wounded in 2003 during the initial invasion of Iraq,” one veteran said. “I just want to thank all those people that support us, even after 16 years of war.”

Since it began, the event has raised a million dollars to help wounded veterans.

“This event is extremely important to me because it lets these guys who were wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan know that we will never forget their sacrifice.”

