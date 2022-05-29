BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of runners raced through Boston Sunday in the annual Run to Remember.

The run honors first responders killed in the line of duty. Runner Jenna Ferrick said she had a personal connection to the race.

“A lot of my family members are first responders, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, so I’ve seen them go through a lot, especially in the recent years, so I do really support them,” Ferrick said.

