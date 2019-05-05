Thousands turn out for 51st annual Project Bread Walk for Hunger in Boston

Thousands of people flooded Downtown Boston Sunday to take part in the 51st annual Project Bread Walk for Hunger & 5K Run.

The event, which benefits hundreds of local anti-hunger organizations across the Bay State, helps the 1 in 11 people statewide who don’t have enough to eat.

Congressman Jim McGovern says this annual event highlights that important issue.

“We have tens of millions of Americans who don’t know where their next meal is going to come from,”he said. “Hunger is a political condition. We can solve this problem. We are the richest country in the history of the world.”

For more than 50 years, the Walk for Hunger has helped Project Bread fund over 1 billion meals.

During an interview with 7News, Project Bread President Erin McAleer noted the struggle that so many families face every day.

“You wouldn’t know somebody by looking at them whether they are facing food insecurity. But, the truth is, it is in every single town in Massachusetts. It is our friends, our neighbors, our colleagues,” she said.

This year’s walk is a chance to look back on over half a century of helping those in need and to teach the younger generations the importance of giving back.

“I feel that I am doing something good for people in the world who don’t have enough food,” Lucas Werning said.

