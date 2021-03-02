Thousands without power as wind gusts reach up to 60 mph in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning as whipping winds caused damage throughout the Bay State.

More than 15,000 customers were without power as of 1 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The outages appeared to be widespread throughout the state.

All of Mass. is under a wind advisory until the afternoon as gusts reach up to 60 mph.

In addition to power outages, the whipping winds have also led to downed tree limbs and branches.

