Threat referencing Columbine shooting prompts lockdown at East Bridgewater school

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Jr./Sr. High School was placed in lockdown Thursday morning after a threat toward the school made reference to the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, officials said.

Officers responding to the school on Plymouth Street about 7:15 a.m. were told about a threat that was made via the tip messaging app StopIt, which allows users to anonymously send messages to school administrators, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

The school was immediately placed in lockdown and other schools in town sheltered in place out of an abundance of caution.

Officers thoroughly searched each floor of the school, including all lockers, classrooms and students’ backpacks and personal belongings, police said. Ultimately, it was determined that the threat was not credible.

“We searched throughout the school and did not locate anything that would verify that the threat was credible,” East Bridgewater Police Chief Scott Allen said. “We are confident that there is no danger to the school community, students, faculty or staff.”

There is currently no immediate threat to the schools and police cleared the scene about 10:15 a.m.

A message was sent by school officials to parents notifying them of the situation.

“The district takes all threats seriously and will take all precautionary and necessary measures to contain the possibility of a threat and to keep all students, staff, and personnel safe,” Superintendent Elizabeth Legault said.

An investigation is ongoing.

