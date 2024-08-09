ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree fell on three people in Orange Friday afternoon, sending them all to the hospital in various conditions, according to the Orange Fire Department.

At around 4:04 p.m., emergency crews from the area responded to Maple Street for a fallen tree, the department said in a statement. First responders found three people who had been hit by the tree as it came down.

The three victims were taken to Athol Hospital, with one of them in critical condition, the fire department said.

Emergency crews requested medical helicopters to the scene, but they were grounded due to high winds.

No other information was immediately available as of 5:44 p.m.

