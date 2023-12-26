EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-legged dog in East Brookfield is now living the high life thanks to a shelter and a local brewery.

The dog, Nugget, was first taken in by Second Chance Animal Services with a severe injury. Second Chance was able to get Nugget the medical attention he needed. Treatment, though, came at the cost of one of his legs.

“We had hoped we were going to be able to save the leg,” said Second Chance’s Lindsay Doray. “But, due to the amount of pain that he was in, we knew that this would alleviate the pain.”

Doray said staff knew Nugget would also learn to “get along just fine” without his leg, given his young age at the time.

During his recovery process, Nugget was placed up for adoption.

His future owners ended up being just down the street at Timberyard Brewing Company, where owner Matt Zarif and his wife had experience with dogs like Nugget.

“My wife came to me and had seen the story about Nugget on the Second Chance website — ‘Can we get another three-legged poodle?’” Zarif said.

Zarif said it was love at first sight.

“I went and met Nugget and he was just the sweetest, nicest dog that I have ever met,” he said.

Soon enough, Nugget was at his forever home with three other furry siblings, all from Second Chance.

With the shelter also holding numerous events at Timberyard, the staff gets to visit Nugget often.

Zarif said he’s grateful for Second Chance, not just for helping the community, but for helping build his family.

“Part of our mission since we opened the brewery was trying to support local nonprofits and causes that are near and dear to us and to be a space for the community,” Zarif said. “So, it made perfect sense.”

According to Zarif, Nugget’s favorite activity is greeting guests during puppy yoga, hosted jointly by Timberyard and Second Chance.

