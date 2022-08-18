BOSTON (WHDH) - Three men have been indicted in connection with the prison death of notorious Boston gangster Whitey Bulger, the United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of West Virginia announced.

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul J DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday of commiting first degree murder in connection with the 2018 death of Whitey Bulger while he was incarcerated at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger several times in the head, causing the 89-year-old’s death. In addition to the conspiracy charge, the two men have been charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

McKinnon faces a sperate charge for the murder of an inmate serving a life sentence.

