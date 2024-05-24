BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash caused three cars to catch on fire in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston Friday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Boston firefighters headed to the scene of the two-alarm fire. SKY7-HD spotted smoke wafting out of one end of the tunnel, and photos from inside the tunnel showed vehicles engulfed in flames. The fire began on the ramp from I-93 to the Massachusetts Pike heading east.

“There was a little bit of difficulty accessing the tunnel, but once we were able to access it, we got water on it quickly,” a Boston firefighter said at the scene.

There were six people in total inside the three cars, and the three taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries, the firefighter said.

Some drivers reportedly abandoned their cars and walked out of the tunnel as choking black smoke filled the area.

A little after 4:00 companies working 3 cars involved in an accident are on fire inside the Ted Williams tunnel. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/Zt81jCy8rQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2024

The eastbound high-occupancy vehicle ramp and the frontage road heading into the tunnel were closed as of 5:45 p.m., according to MassDOT.

Multiple Vehicle Fires in #Boston on I-93 NB. The HOV eastbound ramp and the Frontage Road ramp is currently CLOSED. Seek alternate route in the area and expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 24, 2024

There were a few fire trucks at the D Street exit of the tunnel and traffic was backed up on the Massachusetts Pike heading into the city.

People inside the tunnel at the time were alarmed about what they saw Friday.

“It’s blowing up. The car’s going to explode,” one person could be heard saying on a video.

A charred car was seen being towed away from the scene Friday evening.

No other information was immediately available as of 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)