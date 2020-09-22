Thrill seekers take advantage of strong surf created by Hurricane Teddy

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - It was “surf’s up” Tuesday in Nahant as Category 1 Hurricane Teddy churned hundreds of miles off the coast of New England.

Big waves battered the coast as surfers did their best to take advantage of the wild weather being stirred up.

‘Some of the ones out there are probably 10 to 12 feet,” Paul Simpson estimated. “The hardest part is getting out right now got out a few times pretty much got barreled back in and destroyed.”

Throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, boards could be seen scattered throughout the water.

“You stay and watch for a while and you realize no one’s really catching a wave,” Simpson said. “We’re just all getting destroyed.”

Many supporters, like roommates Chelsea L’Anson and Sam Nolan, said they prefered the view from the safety of dry land.

“Just came out to watch cause I learned how to surf and I would not be able to handle that,” L’Anson admitted.

“I work in medicine so no thank you. I’ll watch and stay over here in case anybody needs me that’s fine,” Nolan said.

While the wind was strong, some were left hoping for just a little bit more.

“waves are pretty nice but the wind’s not enough to be honest so it sucks a little bit but I think the surfers are doing great.”

A day on the water ended with many hoping for better waves on the horizon.

