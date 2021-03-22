Tickets for April Red Sox games go on sale this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tickets for games at Fenway Park in April are slated to go on sale later this week, the Boston Red Sox announced Monday.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets starting Thursday at 10 a.m., although tickets for opening day on April 1 are not included in the sale.

The tickets will initially be priced at 2020 individual game prices but will fluctuate based on demand and variables such as the date, number of tickets available, opponent, and weather conditions, according to the team.

All tickets will be sold in pods of two and four with a limit of one pod per game for each fan.

Fans will be required to complete a health screening survey prior to entry on the day of the game, which can be found on the MLB Ballpark App.

Fenway Park will also be divided into five “neighborhood zones,” where ticket holders can access the designated gates for entry and exit nearest their seat location as labeled on their digital game ticket.

An array of safety protocols will also be in place, including face coverings, heightened sanitation procedures, reduced contact measures, and physical distancing.

