(CNN) — As the holiday season approaches, brands are releasing scores of luxury advent calendars filled with toys, beauty products, candies and even beer.

But luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. has cast a towering, opulent shadow over them all with its Ultimate Advent Calendar costing $112,000.

According to Tiffany’s website, only four of the calendars will be made available.

The packages will arrive as a 355-pound delivery, before being assembled by hand via what Tiffany & Co. calls its “White Glove Service.”

The four-foot-tall display was designed as a replica of the company’s Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York. Behind each of the 24 doors and drawers hides a sparkling Tiffany product.

The website describes the gifts inside as ranging from the company’s most desired products to some “witty everyday objects,” including a “paper” cup, a clothespin and a harmonica made of sterling silver.

In addition to items from the Everyday Objects range, the signature Tiffany blue boxes will also reveal jewelry pieces dripping in diamonds, platinum and gold, as well as perfume, an ornament, a key ring and a candle.

The advent calendar is only one of 12 curated gifts and experiences in Tiffany & Co.’s holiday catalog.

The Very Very Tiffany Holiday collection also includes a solid sterling silver greenhouse, a custom-made Tiffany Blue motorcycle and an 11-day safari in Kenya which comes with a set of custom TiffanyxGlobe-Trotter luggage to bring on the journey.

