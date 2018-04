(WHDH) – The US Geological Survey shared a stunning time-lapse video of a lava lake overflowing in Hawaii.

The lava lake, located at the summit of the Kilauea volcano, overflowed into the crater bellowing, covering two thirds of its floor.

This is the first significant overflow of lake since 2015, according to experts.

