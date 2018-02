WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Tiny patients at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth are ready for the Super Bowl.

The babies are showing off their Patriots pride, ahead of Sunday’s big game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Level II Special Care Nursery organized the photo shoot.

Some of our smallest patients are showing off big @Patriots pride. Thanks to the team in our Level II Special Care Nursery for organizing this photo shoot! #GoPats pic.twitter.com/RGFR4iegPA — South Shore Hospital (@southshorehosp) February 2, 2018

