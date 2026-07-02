BOSTON (WHDH) - Jaylen Brown took to social media on Thursday after news broke that he had been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In his post, Brown expressed feeling a lot of emotions, but thanked the fans of Boston, saying, “I’m big on respect and actions speak louder than words. To the people of Boston, thank you. To the community I built here, I love you, and to the shiftaz, we are locked in for life.”

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