AURORA, Colo. (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating the tragic death of a 2-year-old boy who fell from his father’s arms while they were on an escalator at a shopping center in Aurora, Colorado on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses told KCNC that the toddler could be seen lying unconscious on the ground at the Town Center at Aurora around 4:30 p.m. before emergency crews arrived and transported him to the hospital.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead early Monday morning, police told the local news stations.

The incident remains under investigation but police say it appears to have been an accident.

