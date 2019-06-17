Toddler found wandering alone in Connecticut city

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a toddler has been found wandering the streets alone.

New London police say the 2- or 3-year-old boy was found Monday morning. The child was brought to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Officers went door to door in the area where the child was found until they located the parents. No names were released.

Police said the child will not be released from the hospital until the Department of Children and Families approves.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear if the child’s parents will face any charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)