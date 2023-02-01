Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he’s “retiring for good” after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Brady first announced his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022 before rescinding that decision 40 days later and going on to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is considered the most successful quarterback in league history.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’ll get to the point: I’m retiring for good,” Brady said in a post on Wednesday.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing,” he added. “Love you all.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

In his emotional video announcement, Brady thanked his family, friends, teammates, and competitors for their support during his career.

During his career, Brady won seven Super Bowls, leading the Patriots to six Lombardi Trophies from 2003-2018 and the Buccaneers to one in 2021.

