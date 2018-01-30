Tom Brady reveals list of man crushes at Super Bowl Opening Night

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during Super Bowl LII Opening Night on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. (Perry Knotts via AP)

(WHDH) — At Super Bowl Opening Night Monday in Minnesota, Tom Brady was asked who his man crush was and the superstar quarterback rattled off a list of names.

“Who is my man crush?” a smiling Brady said with dozens of reporters huddled around him.

“Man. I’d say Jules (Julian Edelman), Danny (Amendola) and Gronk (Rob Gronkowski). Those guys are pretty good looking guys. None of them are married, either. Can you imagine that?”

Justin Timberlake will headline this year’s halftime show. Brady was asked if he liked the iconic pop artist.

“Justin Timberlake. I love Justin a lot, too,” Brady said.

Brady also wore a pair of black gloves at the podium as he answered questions. He wore pair of red gloves during his press conference ahead of the AFC title game.

