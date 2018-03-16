Tom Brady supporting the Cycle for Survival challenge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady is supporting the Cycle for Survival challenge.

According to their website, Cycle for Survival is a movement to beat rare cancers, “Our high-energy indoor team cycling events provide a tangible way for you to fight back—100% of all money raised directly funds lifesaving rare cancer research.”

Every donor that joins the challenge is eligible to win a TAG watch.

Brady shared a video on Instagram and wrote in part, “Donate to my team at the link in my bio!”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)