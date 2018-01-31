Tom Brady: ‘Why does everyone want me to retire so bad?’

(WHDH) — When asked Wednesday night about how or when he might retire, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fired back with an epic response.

“Why does everyone want me to retire so bad? I’m having fun,” Brady said.

The question came after the NFL Network asked team president Jonathan Kraft in an interview if he could ever envision a scenario in which Brady would be asked to retire.

“I know I’m a little bit older than the other guys, but I’m really enjoying it,” Brady said.

Brady said playing in his sixth Super Bowl is a “dream come true many times over.”

Brady said he’s not thinking about retirement. His focus is on winning the most important game of the year on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)