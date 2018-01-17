Tom Brady’s cousins in MN hoping Patriots play Vikings in Super Bowl

(WHDH) — Tom Brady’s cousins in Minnesota are hoping the Patriots end up playing the Vikings in the Super Bowl.

Brady’s first and second cousins said they are some of the only Patriots fans in Minnesota.

If the Patriots and Vikings end up in the Super Bowl, the game will be held in Minnesota. Brady’s cousins said they are looking to attend the game if that ends up being the final match up.

Kenley and Benton Johnson are Brady’s second cousins. Kenley said, “It’s a once in a lifetime chance, I never thought we’d see him in Minnesota to play a Super Bowl.”

When asked which team they would be cheering for in the potential Super Bowl match up, Benton said, “We’re obviously going to choose the Patriots given our cousin is on the team.”

The Johnson’s also said Brady’s mom is like a local celebrity in town.

