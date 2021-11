The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Rhode Island Saturday.

The area includes Providence, Cranston, Greenville, Chepachet and Harmony.

The tornado warning was in effect until 5:45p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 6 p.m.

