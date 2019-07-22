Tornado warning lifted after severe storms blow across Cape Cod

A tornado warning has been lifted after a line of severe storms blew through Cape Cod overnight.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted on the radar around 10 p.m.

The warnings were in effect for eastern and central parts of Barnstable County until about 10:40 p.m.

Towns impacted included Chatham, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet, and Truro.

The National Weather Service urged residents to shelter in place.

Heavy winds have caused serious damage in Harwich, downing multiple trees, according to Chatham police.

The NWS has confirmed that two trees have fallen on a home on Lake Pleasant Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

Hundreds of people reported power outages on the Cape due to storm damage, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Tornado Warning including South Yarmouth MA, East Falmouth MA, West Yarmouth MA until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WhDx5wWGom — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) July 23, 2019

